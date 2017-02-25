Bears Out of Hibernation in February, Play in NJ Yard

Arne Bruhns took this video of bears playing in his front yard in Vernon, New Jersey. He said he often sees bears in the summer, but this is the first time he's seen them in February.

A family of bears woke up from hibernating and visited a New Jersey family's front yard on Saturday.

Arne Bruhns said it's not unusual to see bears in his Vernon yard in the summer, but this is the first time he's seen them in February.

Bruhns said his kids were playing outside on Saturday when they saw the bears from a distance. They came inside and 10 minutes later, five bears were in his yard.

The bears pawed against a tree and several of them used the trunk to scratch their backs before running off.

The weather has been unseasonably warm this week, with temperatures reaching the high 60s.