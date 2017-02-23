Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Connecticut bank Wednesday afternoon, but ran off when he realized it was closed.

Employees were still inside the closed-up People's Bank in Fairfield when the man, wearing a mask and carrying a duffel bag, walked up to the front door shortly after 4 p.m., authorities say. He tried to open it, but it was locked.

The employees who were still inside saw him and he ran back to his car, fleeing toward I-95 southbound, according to police.

There is no surveillance footage of the suspect at this time. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4840.