Keep Those Tissues Handy: Miserable Day Ahead for Allergy Sufferers | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Keep Those Tissues Handy: Miserable Day Ahead for Allergy Sufferers

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dave Price's forecast for May 21. 

    (Published Sunday, May 21, 2017)

    Achoo! Although the weather has cleared up into a perfect, sunny spring day, many will have trouble enjoying it because of allergies. 

    The tree and grass pollen count are high for the second day in a row, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Official Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area

    [NY] Official Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area

    The tri-state experienced an official heat wave on Friday, unusual for this early in the year. Lori Bordonaro reports.

    (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

    Not only is the pollen everywhere, but it's being blown around by breezy conditions. 

    Sunday is expected to be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s ahead of a damp and gray Monday. Thunderstorms could rumble through the region on Monday. 

    But Storm Team 4 says Tuesday will likely be a perfect spring day with a high of 75 and mostly sunny skies. 

    Looking ahead, the holiday weekend looks to be pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 each day. There's a chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the day on Sunday. 

    How Hot Things Got in Midtown on Record Breaking Day

    How Hot Things Got in Midtown on Record Breaking Day

    It should be a welcome reprieve from last week, when the city experienced its first May heat wave in 16 years. 

    It was also the fifth-earliest heat wave in records that date to 1868.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    (There was an April heat wave in 2002, which holds the record for all-time earliest.)


    Published at 9:06 AM EDT on May 21, 2017 | Updated at 9:10 AM EDT on May 21, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us