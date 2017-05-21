Achoo! Although the weather has cleared up into a perfect, sunny spring day, many will have trouble enjoying it because of allergies.
The tree and grass pollen count are high for the second day in a row, Storm Team 4 says.
Not only is the pollen everywhere, but it's being blown around by breezy conditions.
Sunday is expected to be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s ahead of a damp and gray Monday. Thunderstorms could rumble through the region on Monday.
But Storm Team 4 says Tuesday will likely be a perfect spring day with a high of 75 and mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead, the holiday weekend looks to be pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 each day. There's a chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the day on Sunday.
It should be a welcome reprieve from last week, when the city experienced its first May heat wave in 16 years.
It was also the fifth-earliest heat wave in records that date to 1868.
(There was an April heat wave in 2002, which holds the record for all-time earliest.)