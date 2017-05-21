Achoo! Although the weather has cleared up into a perfect, sunny spring day, many will have trouble enjoying it because of allergies.

The tree and grass pollen count are high for the second day in a row, Storm Team 4 says.

Official Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area

The tri-state experienced an official heat wave on Friday, unusual for this early in the year. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

Not only is the pollen everywhere, but it's being blown around by breezy conditions.

Sunday is expected to be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s ahead of a damp and gray Monday. Thunderstorms could rumble through the region on Monday.

But Storm Team 4 says Tuesday will likely be a perfect spring day with a high of 75 and mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, the holiday weekend looks to be pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 each day. There's a chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the day on Sunday.

It should be a welcome reprieve from last week, when the city experienced its first May heat wave in 16 years.

It was also the fifth-earliest heat wave in records that date to 1868.

(There was an April heat wave in 2002, which holds the record for all-time earliest.)



