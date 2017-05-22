1-Year-Old Staten Island Girl Clinging to Life After Possible Methadone Overdose | NBC New York
1-Year-Old Staten Island Girl Clinging to Life After Possible Methadone Overdose

    Police responded to a 911 call near Grantwood and Roosevelt avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 1-year-old Staten Island girl was fighting for life in the hospital Monday after possibly overdosing on methadone, a narcotic used to help heroin and other opioid addicts combat withdrawal symptoms, authorities say. 

    Police responded to a 911 call near Grantwood and Roosevelt avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday and found the little girl unconscious. They administered Narcan, the emergency treatment for a known or suspected opioid overdose. 

    The baby was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital Monday, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

