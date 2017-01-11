What to Know A 3-month-old baby girl was found with several abrasions to her body after she was rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest

The baby had fractures to her skull, ribs, and leg as well as small cuts to her fingers

This is the latest high-profile case of child abuse amid greater scrutiny of the city's child welfare agency

Police are investigating the alleged abuse of a 3-month-old girl from West Farms who law enforcement sources say was found with skull, leg and rib fractures, among other injuries, after she was taken to a Bronx hospital for cardiac arrest.

Officers received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday about a baby who wasn't breathing at a home on Honeywell Avenue, police said. The 3-month-old girl was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, then transferred to Montefiore Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Police sources said the infant suffered skull, leg, and rib fractures, scratches and abrasions and small cuts on her fingers.

Investigators are trying to determine how the baby girl sustained the injuries. Members of the household and neighbors are being questioned, police sources said. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident is the latest of several high-profile cases of child abuse throughout the city. Former Administration for Children's Services Commissioner Gladys Carrion resigned in December amid growing scrutiny of the city's child welfare agency following the deaths of a 6-year-old and 3-year-old boys.

A probe by Comptroller Scott Stringer's office last month found that at least 10 children died under ACS watch, several of whom were high-risk cases.

"We are deeply concerned by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this incident, along with the NYPD," an ACS spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC New York.

The spokesperson added that confidentiality laws precluded the agency from commenting on specific cases.