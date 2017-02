Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in his Flushing, Queens, home.

Simon Naula-Cabrera was found unconscious in his home on College Point Boulevard, the NYPD said. He had no visible signs of trauma, police said.

The baby was brought to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medical Examiner's will determine his cause of death.