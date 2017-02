Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl in Queens.

Police responding to a 911 call at little Malak Aitouhanni's home on 34th Street in Astoria early Friday found the infant had already been taken to Astoria General Hospital. Cops went there, and learned hospital staff had pronounced her dead.

Police say Aitouhanni had no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

The investigation is ongoing.