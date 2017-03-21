Cops Investigate Death of 1-Year-Old Girl at Staten Island Home | NBC New York
Cops Investigate Death of 1-Year-Old Girl at Staten Island Home

    Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found unconscious in her family's Staten Island home Monday morning.

    Authorities say they responded to a 911 call at little Bianca Abdul's Moreland Street home around 8 a.m. and found the child unresponsive. 

    She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, but their investigation is ongoing.

    The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

