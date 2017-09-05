A baby boy is hospitalized after sources say he was shaken so violently that he's no longer showing any brain activity.

The 11-month-old boy, Jeremiah Callaghan, was taken first to Jamaica Hospital from his home in Springfield Gardens, Queens, then transported to North Shore LIJ Cohen's Children Medical Center from his home

A baby boy is hospitalized after sources say he was shaken so violently that he's no longer showing any brain activity.

Police found the 11-month-old boy, Jeremiah Callaghan, unresponsive at his home in Springfield Gardens, Queens, just after midnight last Friday.

His 54-year-old grandfather told police the child became unresponsive after drinking formula, then vomiting, according to police.

The baby was taken first to Jamaica Hospital, then transported to North Shore LIJ Cohen's Children Medical Center, police say.

Doctors believe the baby was shaken, according to sources. There is bruising on his arms and back, and hemorrhaging behind the eyes.

The child had no other medical history.

Police say they haven't made an arrest and that their investigation is continuing.