A 7-month-old boy has died after being found unconscious in his Brooklyn home Thursday morning, police say.

Officers responding to a 911 call at the 93rd Street home in Canarsie around 11:30 a.m. found the infant, Jaden Virgile, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS brought the boy to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.