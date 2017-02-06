This blue penguin will be known as Elanora.

A baby blue penguin -- the first born at a New Jersey aquarium -- now has a name.

Officials with Adventure Aquarium in Camden announced Monday that the chick hatched in December will be known as Elanora.

The aquarium let visitors pick the name of the chick with Elanora and Tuatahi winding up tied.

"The Birds and Mammals team were asked to break the tie with a final staff vote," Michele Pagel, curator of birds and mammals at Adventure Aquarium, said. "The name Elanora, meaning 'home by the sea' or 'home by the water,' was the ultimate winner. Our staff is excited to start calling our little blue chick by her official name that our guests helped choose."

The aquarium says the chick was born inside a nesting box on Dec. 3 under the watchful eye of staff members.

The progeny of Sheila and Goose will be reintroduced to the colony in the coming weeks and will then make her official debut, said the aquarium.

Native to Australia and New Zealand, blue penguins are the world's smallest penguin species.