B&H Photo & Video will pay $3.2 million to settle complaints that it discriminated against staff at its warehouse in Brooklyn, the federal Labor Department said.

More than 1,300 people will collect back wages and other benefits in the deal with the famed photo and electronics retailer. It comes than four years after regulators first began investigating discrimination complaints against B&H.

"The decree settles allegations that B&H Foto discriminated against female as well as black and Asian job seekers by hiring only Hispanic men for entry-level positions," the Labor Department said in a statement earlier this week.

The government said there were also allegations that B&H paid Hispanic employees less than peers and denied them promotions.

As part of the deal, B&H did not admit to any violations of federal regulations.

The consent decree applies to both B&H's Brooklyn warehouse and the new facility it is building in New Jersey.