B, D Trains Suspended in Parts of Manhattan, Bronx: MTA

The B and D trains are suspended in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx and experiencing delays in both directions along the line, the MTA says.

A rail condition at Bedford Park Boulevard has suspended B train service between 145th Street and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions, and suspended D train service between Bedford Park Boulevard and Norwood-205th Street.

Shuttle train service is available between Bedford Park Boulevard and Norwood-205th Street in both directions.

B and D trains are running with delays in both directions.