B, D Trains Suspended in Parts of Manhattan, Bronx: MTA

    The B and D trains are suspended in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx and experiencing delays in both directions along the line, the MTA says.

    A rail condition at Bedford Park Boulevard has suspended B train service between 145th Street and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions, and suspended D train service between Bedford Park Boulevard and Norwood-205th Street. 

    Shuttle train service is available between Bedford Park Boulevard and Norwood-205th Street in both directions.

    B and D trains are running with delays in both directions. 

    Published 1 minute ago
