An autistic teenager was left on a bus overnight as the driver and a monitor lied about dropping him off, police said Saturday.

The teenager was discovered Friday morning on the parked bus in a company garage, about 10 hours after he was supposed to have been dropped off at his New Rochelle home, police said.

He appeared to be in good health and was reunited with his mother.

The driver, Laikhraj Prashad Persaud, of the Bronx, and the bus monitor, Iakua Heywood, were charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy was supposed to be dropped off at his house at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday by a First Student Inc. bus after attending an event in New Rochelle, police said. When he didn't return home, his mother reported him missing.

Heywood told police she saw the boy exit the bus and enter his house, police said. Officers launched an exhaustive search including K-9s that lasted hours.

GPS later showed that the bus didn't stop at the boy's home and officers went to the garage in Mount Vernon where the child was found, police said.