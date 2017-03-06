Man Attacks Metropolitan Museum of Art Security Guard Over Crooked Painting: Sources | NBC New York
Man Attacks Metropolitan Museum of Art Security Guard Over Crooked Painting: Sources

    Police are looking for a man who whacked a security guard with a glass bottle at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after complaining about a crooked painting, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. 

    The suspect walked into the Manhattan museum Friday afternoon and paid the fee to view the artwork. At some point, he pointed the crooked painting out to the 46-year-old security guard, didn't like the guard's response and attacked him, the sources said. 

    The guard was taken to a hospital with a cut to his head; he was last listed in stable condition. 

    The suspect is described as being about 20 to 25 years old, 150 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing all black at the time of the attack. Police released surveillance images (above). 

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

