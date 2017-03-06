Police are looking for a man who whacked a security guard with a glass bottle at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after complaining about a crooked painting, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The suspect walked into the Manhattan museum Friday afternoon and paid the fee to view the artwork. At some point, he pointed the crooked painting out to the 46-year-old security guard, didn't like the guard's response and attacked him, the sources said.

The guard was taken to a hospital with a cut to his head; he was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as being about 20 to 25 years old, 150 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing all black at the time of the attack. Police released surveillance images (above).

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.