A 75-year-old man who heard some banging outside his Long Island apartment opened the door to encounter an attacker who bit the victim on his left arm, choked him and punched him repeatedly in the face, authorities say.

Police say Pedro Callejas, 42, was standing outside the victim's Eastern Parkway door in Farmingdale when the victim opened it around 4 a.m. Sunday. Callejas, who also lives on Eastern Parkway, allegedly immediately launched a brutal attack on the victim, punching him in the face, chest and arms and biting him.

Family members heard the fracas and restrained Callejas until police arrived. Callejas was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of burglary and assault. It wasn't clear if he retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations, nor was it known if Callejas and the victim were strangers.

The victim was treated at a hospital for cuts to his eye and arm, along with multiple bruises.

Callejas is expected in court later Monday.