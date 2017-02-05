A Syrian family denied entry into Philadelphia last week under President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban started their journey to the United States Sunday after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order.

Lawyers representing the six Asali family members confirmed to NBC10 that they left Syria and passed through preclearance in Abu Dhabi Sunday and are scheduled to land at JFK International Airport at 9:25 a.m. Monday. They are hopeful that the family will cross onto U.S. soil without problems.

“Of all the times I have negotiated to return people to the United States, this is the most optimistic I have felt,” said Joseph Hohenstein, an attorney for the Asali family.

A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Congressman Charlie Dent (R-PA) helped with the negotiations that allowed the family to leave.

“We are grateful for Congressman Dent’s leadership and his efforts to right this wrong for the Asalis,” said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “The executive order is illegal, and its implementation was botched from the start. The ACLU will continue to challenge this order until it is ultimately overturned.”

The Asalis, a Christian family with relatives in Allentown, have waited more than a week to leave Damascus for Pennsylvania. Despite having obtained visas and passports prior to their departure, the six relatives were deported upon arriving in Philadelphia International Airport just hours after Trump issued the travel ban.

Almost immediately, the Asalis became entangled in a messy legal battle between the White House and its opponents that continued into Sunday as the Department of Justice attempted to reinstate Trump’s order.

Relatives in Allentown described long days filled with uncertainty, confusion and heartache.

“We are very excited, but very nervous at the same time,” Sarmad Assali said. “Until we have them in our arms, I’m a little on edge.”

The relatives — including four adults and two children — planned to settle 60 miles outside of Philadelphia in Allentown where family members who are U.S. citizens had purchased a home for them. It took the family 13 years to secure visas and passports to relocate to the U.S.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order suspending America’s refugee program and halting immigration to the U.S. from seven countries his administration said raised terrorism concerns.

After arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport last Saturday, the Asali family was met by two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The six were removed from the plane, detained and told they could either leave the U.S. on the same plane or stay and be arrested, according to court documents.

Their legal paperwork was physically revoked, they were denied phone calls and they were prevented from speaking to relatives waiting at the airport. They were sent back to Syria that same day.

Immigration lawyers representing the family filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, accusing the Trump administration of violating several constitutional guarantees, including those belonging to members of a protected class and the right to due process.

But Friday evening, a federal judge in Washington suspended enforcement of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban. After the temporary block was issued, visa holders from the countries impacted by Trump’s order hurried to board U.S.-bound flights, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country.

The Department of Justice hurried to reinstate the travel ban. On Saturday, the federal government alerted a court in Washington that it would appeal the judge’s ruling. Trump told reporters Saturday night that he predicted the appeal would be successful.

Despite the legal quagmire, lawyers for the Asali family do not anticipate the appeal will directly impact travel arrangements.

“You never want to say for sure, but I think we should be fine,” Hohenstein said.

The family members' last names are spelled differently due to a name change during immigration into the U.S., a spokesman for the ACLU said.