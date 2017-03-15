As the city slowly crawls back to normal following Tuesday's fierce nor'easter, straphangers can expect lingering problems during the Wednesday evening commute.

Though MTA service above ground returned by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the agency reported delays on at least nine subway lines Wednesday morning, including the B, D, F, 7, and Q, while customers griped about packed platforms at several stations along the L in throughout Brooklyn.

Getting into subway stations was hazardous for commuters and train engineers as the transit agency dealt with snow removal issues. Ice glazed the stairs and train yards, while piles of snow hardened into ice on platforms hours after the storm began to make its way out.

NYers Navigate Monster Piles of Muck, Slush in Midtown

The MTA is advising customers to be extra cautious at subway stations and said they are working to clear all 472 subway stations as fast as possible.

"Our snow fighting crews have been working non-stop since the onset of the storm to clear snow and ice from stairs and platforms as well as yards and other assets necessary to provide train service," an MTA spokesman said in a statement. "As of this mroning, crews have fully cleared more than three-fourths of all 472 stations and partially cleared the remaining ones."

If you're along the N and R lines, be aware that southbound N trains are running local from 36th Street in Brooklyn to 59th Street in Manhattan due to New York City Transit's cold weather plan. Expect delays in R train service.

Similarly, northbound E trains are running local from Forest Hills-71st Avenue to Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer in Queens due to the agency's cold weather plans. Southbound A trains are running local from 168th Street to 145th Street, and C train service is delayed.

Due to an investigation at Hunters Point Avenue, 7 trains are experiencing extensive delays. LIRR will cross-honor tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station, Hunters Point Avenue, 61st Street-Woodside and Flushing-Main Street.

As an alternative, customers should take the N and W trains to and from Queens to Queensboro Plaza or the E, F, M or R trains to and from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

In New Jersey, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka urged residents and business owners to salt sidewalks to country icy conditions created by below-freezing overnight temperatures.

Although some roads were temporarily closed, he said the Newark Department of Public Works and Department of Public Safety's Police, Fire and Office of Emergency Management are working on snow removal.

"We have made great progress and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the people who lve, work and buy in Newark," Mayor Baraka said. "Right now, it's important that everyone use extreme caution and be vigilant regarding black ice and the importance of applying salt on sidewalks and walkways as needed."

The city's warming shelter at the John F. Kennedy recreation center will remain open through Thursday, the mayor said.

Historic Images of NYC Snowstorms