Niece Accused of Killing Aunt with Meat Cleaver in Queens
Niece Accused of Killing Aunt with Meat Cleaver in Queens

    A 30-year-old woman is accused of killing her aunt with a meat cleaver in the home they shared in Queens. 

    Elizabeth Sanchez, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said Saturday. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years to life in prison. 

    Her aunt, 50-year-old Maria Palaguachi, was found stabbed to death Thursday in her home in Jamaica, police said. Sanchez is accused of striking Palaguachi several times on the head, neck and shoulder, prosecutors said. 

    The meat cleaver was found at the home, prosecutors said. 

    The women lived at the same address on 174th Street, police said.

    The home is a two-story white and stone house with an attached garage and front porch, Google Street View shows. 

    It's not clear whether Sanchez has an attorney. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

