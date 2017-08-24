21-Year-Old Man With 81 Driver's License Suspensions Arrested on Long Island - NBC New York
21-Year-Old Man With 81 Driver's License Suspensions Arrested on Long Island

    A 21-year-old man who had his driver's license suspended 81 times has been arrested on Long Island, authorities say.

    Suffolk County police say Dillon Garcia, of Medford, was pulled over Wednesday on the Sunrise Highway in Oakdale. It's not clear why he was stopped, nor was the charge on which he was arrested immediately clear. 

    A police spokeswoman says suspensions usually occur after someone fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. She says she doesn't have specifics on Garcia's case and doesn't know how many summonses he had received.

    Each summons that went unpaid could have resulted in a single suspension.

    He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Central Islip.

    There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

