Armed Woman Holds up Brooklyn Gas Station in Dramatic Video

A woman made off with cash from a Brooklyn gas station after holding up an employee at gunpoint, police say.

A woman in a hood stormed a gas station in Brooklyn, where she robbed an employee at gunpoint, a holdup captured in newly released surveillance video, police say.

The suspect, described as a small woman in her late teens or early 20s, targeted the Shell gas station on Cortelyou Road in Kensington earlier this month, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows the hooded suspect walking into the station’s store after sundown and pointing a gun at an employee working behind the counter. She goes to the register and removes cash as the employee stands back, the video shows.

Once she had the cash, the woman ran to a waiting white Ford Crown Victoria, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Dahill Road.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.