Armed Woman Holds up Brooklyn Gas Station in Dramatic Video - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Armed Woman Holds up Brooklyn Gas Station in Dramatic Video

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A woman made off with cash from a Brooklyn gas station after holding up an employee at gunpoint, police say.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    A woman in a hood stormed a gas station in Brooklyn, where she robbed an employee at gunpoint,  a holdup captured in newly released surveillance video, police say.

    The suspect, described as a small woman in her late teens or early 20s, targeted the Shell gas station on Cortelyou Road in Kensington earlier this month, according to police.

    Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows the hooded suspect walking into the station’s store after sundown and pointing a gun at an employee working behind the counter. She goes to the register and removes cash as the employee stands back, the video shows. 

    Once she had the cash, the woman ran to a waiting white Ford Crown Victoria, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Dahill Road.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No injuries were reported in the robbery.

    Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us