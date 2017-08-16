An armed robber jumped over the counter of a Bronx gas station demanding money while a second man stood by the door acting as a lookout, police say.
The NYPD says just after 3 Tuesday morning, the duo ran into the Sound Avenue gas station in Harding Park, one armed with a gun.
The man with the gun hopped over the counter and pointed the firearm at the employee and demanded money from the register, police said. The other suspect stood by as a lookout.
The pair stole $725 from the register and ran out of the store.
The suspects, described as being about 23 years old, were captured on surveillance footage from inside the store. One is wearing a striped sweatshirt and the other is seen wearing a hate.
Police urge witnesses to call the NYPD with tips that could lead to an arrest.