Police say the duo walked into the store and held up the gas station demanding money. (Published 36 minutes ago)

An armed robber jumped over the counter of a Bronx gas station demanding money while a second man stood by the door acting as a lookout, police say.

The NYPD says just after 3 Tuesday morning, the duo ran into the Sound Avenue gas station in Harding Park, one armed with a gun.

The man with the gun hopped over the counter and pointed the firearm at the employee and demanded money from the register, police said. The other suspect stood by as a lookout.

The pair stole $725 from the register and ran out of the store.

Photo credit: NYPD

The suspects, described as being about 23 years old, were captured on surveillance footage from inside the store. One is wearing a striped sweatshirt and the other is seen wearing a hate.

Police urge witnesses to call the NYPD with tips that could lead to an arrest.