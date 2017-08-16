Armed Man Steals Cash From Bronx Gas Station While Another Acts as Lookout: Police - NBC New York
Armed Man Steals Cash From Bronx Gas Station While Another Acts as Lookout: Police

    Police say the duo walked into the store and held up the gas station demanding money. (Published 36 minutes ago)

    An armed robber jumped over the counter of a Bronx gas station demanding money while a second man stood by the door acting as a lookout, police say.

    The NYPD says just after 3 Tuesday morning, the duo ran into the Sound Avenue gas station in Harding Park, one armed with a gun.

    The man with the gun hopped over the counter and pointed the firearm at the employee and demanded money from the register, police said. The other suspect stood by as a lookout.

    The pair stole $725 from the register and ran out of the store.

    Police say these two men held up a Bronx gas station and got away with $725 before running away.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The suspects, described as being about 23 years old, were captured on surveillance footage from inside the store. One is wearing a striped sweatshirt and the other is seen wearing a hate.

    Police urge witnesses to call the NYPD with tips that could lead to an arrest.

