    Argument Over Parking Spot Leads to Man Being Shot in the Bronx: Police

    An argument over a parking spot in the Bronx turned violent Friday morning, police say.

    Authorities said two men were got into a dispute over the parking space at the corner of W. 169th Street and Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge when one of the men took out a gun and shot the other in the buttocks.

    The 32-year-old victim was shot one time and was taken to an area hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition. He is expected to recover, police said.

    The suspect immediately fled in an unknown direction in a red car. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, officials said.

    Published at 2:50 AM EDT on Jul 28, 2017 | Updated at 2:54 AM EDT on Jul 28, 2017

