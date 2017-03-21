What to Know April has captivated tens of millions of people across the world who have been checking in on her via the live stream

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months; labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days

The calf will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, and the zoo says it will hold a contest to name it once it arrives

STATUS CHECK: April the Giraffe Is Still Pregnant, But Check Out These Moves!

Another day has passed and still no labor for April the giraffe.

She is "still happy, still healthy, still not in labor," the latest Facebook post by Animal Adventure Park said. "Predicting these things is next to impossible."

Vets and zoo staff say they go by physical and behavioral changes to determine if a labor is near.

"That helps us kind of hone in on a window where she could go into labor," the zoo said. "Unlike a dog, cat, human, horse, cow, goat, etc., there simply isn't enough consistent data to say tomorrow she'll go into labor."

However, not much has changed in the physical department, but the zoo said she is a little off behaviorally.

"She didn't come running over when I got there and took a bit of a coaxing to kiss the camera for carrots," the zoo live streaming the world-famous pregnancy said in its Monday night post.

Although it is hard to determine exactly when she will go into labor, April's fourth calf is making its presence known, however. The calf was visibly poking April's belly on Sunday, making a bulge in her side, her keepers at an upstate New York zoo said.

"Holy smokes' baby is sticking out," the zoo posted on its Facebook page.

April's appetite "remains strong", but her hungry calf has calmed down, her keepers said. Another sign of behavioral changes.

Watch the live stream below (NOTE: weather conditions may cause intermittent disruptions).

The zoo shared an adorable closeup of April's face and said to be sure to watch the live stream at 10 a.m. Tuesday to watch zoo staff install new enrichment items inside the pregnant giraffe's pen.

April has had periods of edginess in recent weeks brought on by stretches of cold weather and her active calf. Neither she nor Oliver have been able to roam freely outdoors because of the bitter cold and heaps of snow covering the tri-state.

Behind the Scenes With April the Giraffe as Birth Looms

We visited April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park to see how she and her keepers were getting on ahead of the birth of her new calf. (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)

Nevertheless, April is in “great physical and mental condition,” and the vets who have been monitoring her say they’re pleased with her progress.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds.

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you're gonna get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy is not just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf, which will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

