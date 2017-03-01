Anti-Trump Graffiti Scrawled on Long Island Highways, Buildings | NBC New York
Anti-Trump Graffiti Scrawled on Long Island Highways, Buildings

    Police say several public structures throughout Long Island have been defaced with anti-Trump graffiti.

    The suspect, who remains a mystery, spray-painted "Trump Lies" on five public structures, including a building and a highway walkway, since January 1, Suffolk County police said.

    In each of the scrawlings, a swastika replaces the M in Trump's name. 

    Police are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-220-TIPS.

