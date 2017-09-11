Graffiti found on the front door of a Bronx home on Saturday

Police are looking for the vandal who scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti on a Bronx home belonging to a former New York City budget director.

Someone spray-painted the word "Jew" onto the front door of the Riverdale house on Fieldston and 246th Street Saturday morning, according to police.

Homeowner Philip Michael, a former budget director who's worked in city government under four mayors, told News 4 he was upset to find the graffiti on his front door.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

No arrest has been made.