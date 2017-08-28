A growing number of first responders and aid workers from the tri-state are heading down to Texas to help with ongoing rescue efforts. Ken Buffa reports.

More than a dozen dogs and cats rescued from the Harvey-battered Texas arrived at a northern New Jersey animal shelter early Monday, and shelter personnel say another 60 are expected to come in within the next week.

Pet ResQ, Inc. on Railroad Avenue in Tenafly says it received seven dogs, five kittens and one Siamese cat around 3 a.m. Monday, as residents in Southeast Texas braced for more, historic rain and devastating floods.

Here are three of the pups that were rescued.

Photo credit: Pet ResQ Inc

The shelter says it expects another 25 animals to come in Thursday and 35 more over the weekend.

Anyone interested in adopting the animals is advised to email the shelter at petresqinc@aol.com.

