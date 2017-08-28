Dogs, Cats Saved From Harvey-Battered Texas Arrive at New Jersey Animal Shelter - NBC New York
Dogs, Cats Saved From Harvey-Battered Texas Arrive at New Jersey Animal Shelter

    A growing number of first responders and aid workers from the tri-state are heading down to Texas to help with ongoing rescue efforts. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)

    More than a dozen dogs and cats rescued from the Harvey-battered Texas arrived at a northern New Jersey animal shelter early Monday, and shelter personnel say another 60 are expected to come in within the next week. 

    Pet ResQ, Inc. on Railroad Avenue in Tenafly says it received seven dogs, five kittens and one Siamese cat around 3 a.m. Monday, as residents in Southeast Texas braced for more, historic rain and devastating floods

    Here are three of the pups that were rescued.
    Photo credit: Pet ResQ Inc

    The shelter says it expects another 25 animals to come in Thursday and 35 more over the weekend. 

    Anyone interested in adopting the animals is advised to email the shelter at petresqinc@aol.com.

