Neglected Shih Tzu Found With Rotting Gums, Nails so Curly Walking Hurt: SPCA | NBC New York
    Nassau County SPCA
    A 47-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested after animal care authorities got a call from a groomer about a Shih Tzu that was allegedly so neglected its gums and teeth were rotting, authorities say. 

    The Nassau County SPCA said the groomer called with concern for the dog, named Gigi, Feb. 23 and the group took the animal into its care.

    According to the SPCA, vets found Gigi had suffered severe neglect; her hair was so matted her collar needed to be cut off, her teeth were falling out and her nails were curled, making it hard to walk comfortably. 

    The SPCA said Gigi will need extensive dental work, but is expected to survive. The dog's age wasn't immediately clear. 

    Her owner is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of failure to provide proper sustenance.

    Published 2 hours ago

