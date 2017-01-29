In the days following President Donald Trump's restrictive executive order on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, stories of detainees in custody have begun to surface.

Groups of friends and relatives gathered at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 4 Sunday morning, eagerly waiting to find out whether their loved ones would be released from the custody of Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Near them, immigration attorneys set up tables with their computer equipment and paperwork, trying to work on the release of at least 10 people who remain detained at the airport.

One of the detainees is Parisa Fasihianifard, a 24-year-old who was visiting family members in Iran before she returned to the U.S. Saturday to be with her husband. The meeting never was — she called him saying she was detained because of the president's executive order.

Fasihianifard told her spouse she was interviewed in a small room for 14 hours. She managed to sleep in a chair, but she woke up to her fate hanging in the balance. Her husband tells News 4 she's now been detained for more than 24 hours.

Also detained is Vahideh Rasekhi, a PhD candidate in her 30's studying linguistics at SUNY Stonybrook. Rasekhi arrived Saturday afternoon; her friends told News 4 she was interviewed for over 12 hours. Sources say an NYU student, also a PhD candidate, is also among the detained.

Before she was put on a plane at 1 a.m., officials told Rasekhi she was going back to Iran before she was told to disembark the plane. Now, she and her friends anxiously await what's to come.