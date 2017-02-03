It's believed that only 10 of these rare golden Lego bricks are floating around worldwide, according to online auction house Catawiki.

What to Know A rare 14 Karat Lego brick was sold to an American collector at an online auction for nearly $20,000

The golden bricks were given out to a select few Lego employees who clocked 25 years with the company between 1979 and 1981

The most expensive Lego set is the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon, which goes for about $4,800

There are certain toys some people never outgrow. For one American collector, it's Legos.

A 14-karat Lego brick was sold to an American collector for $19,793 by online auction house Catawiki Wednesday night. The brick weighs less than a tenth of a pound and is the same size and shape as the original version.

The big-ticket brick belonged to the uncle of an Italian business partner who helped the company establish a market in the country in 1980.

Between 1979 and 1981, Lego gave the golden bricks to a select few business partners and employees who clocked 25 years with the toy-maker. No more than 10 of these rare slabs exist worldwide, according to the international auction house.

It's been over five years since one of the highly-coveted bricks was on the market, when it was sold for $15,000 in 2012. Not even the most expensive lego set can compare: Lego's "Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon" is valued at only $4,729.

The world's third-largest toy manufacturer was founded in 1932 in Denmark as a small capenter's workshop.

Legos aren't the only highly coveted collectibles. A collection of rare Star Wars toys netted Tomoaki Nagao, the Japanese designer behind luxury streetwear brands Billionaire Boys and A Bathing Ape, a cool $505,202 at a 2015 auction held by Sotheby's New York.