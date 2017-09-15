NYC Wants in on the Amazon HQ Sweepstakes

What to Know Amazon recently opened the search for a 2nd headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on whatever site it chooses in N. America

It gave few hints about where it would land, but did say it is looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million

The announcement has created a scramble among cities and states vying to make the short list

New York City wants in on the Amazon sweepstakes. Officials are just looking for a place to pitch as the retail giant's new multibillion-dollar headquarters.

The city's Economic Development Corporation has put out a Request for Expressions of Interest and Information (RFEI) soliciting ideas for a spot that could entice Amazon to open its second North America headquarters in New York. Amazon announced its search earlier this month, promising to spend $5 billion on whatever site it chooses and bring in thousands of new jobs.

The company gave few hints about where it would land, but did say it was looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million that have the potential to attract top technical talent.

That aptly describes New York City, according to New York City.

Among the selling points: a huge, growing and educated workforce, diverse economy with strong tech focus, university system, vibrant tourism industry and large multi-lingual labor force. The city is an innovation leader, home to new businesses, big and small, and research and development opportunities.

As Melissa Grace, deputy press secretary for Mayor de Blasio, put it, "New York City is where tech meets the real world. We have the most talented workforce and the most diverse economy on the planet. That’s the unique value proposition that has made us a magnet for the world’s most innovative tech companies these past two decades, and makes us a strong contender here."

According to Bloomberg, high housing costs could be a drawback for NYC in terms of Amazon's consideration. But the city thinks it can overcome that. The RFEI seeks locations suggestions from land owners, developers, businesses and other stakeholders so the city can make a unified pitch, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon does have corporate office space in midtown and recently announced plans to build its first fulfillment center in New York, but a headquarters in New York City would be a whole different animal. Amazon has said it would be similar to its Seattle campus; it estimates its investments there added $38 billion to the city's economy over a six-year period.

The NYC Economic Development Corporation's RFEI is specifically looking for location suggestions that meet the following criteria: at least 500,000 square feet by 2019 and up to 8 million square feet beyond 2027; direct access to mass transit and within 2 miles of major highways and arterial roads. Amazon will consider greenfield sites, infill sites, existing buildings or a combination of those.



Cities and states interested in tossing their hats into the ring are advised by Amazon.com Inc. to visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2 for more information.

