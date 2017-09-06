These are the price cuts you can enjoy shopping at Whole Foods from now on. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know Amazon announced plans to build a 855-square-foot fulfillment center in Staten Island, its first such facility in New York

The new facility will create more than 2,250 full-time jobs and will use robotics technology to help employees fulfill customer orders

Amazon already has a strong footprint in the tri-state area. It opened a 1-million-square-foot facility in Carteret, New Jersey, in April

Amazon plans to build a 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Staten Island, the retail giant's first such facility in New York, the company said Wednesday.

The new facility will create more than 2,250 full-time jobs and will use robotics technology to help employees fulfill customer orders, Amazon said in a statement.

The Staten Island project is being developed by Matrix Development Group.

“We are excited to bring our first fulfillment center to New York and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of customer fulfillment, said in a statement. "The support of local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to New York, and we are grateful for the welcome we’ve received to bring thousands of new jobs with benefits starting on day one."

The company statement didn't indicate when construction was expected to begin or be completed.

Though this will be its first fulfillment center in New York, Amazon already has a strong footprint in the tri-state area. It opened a 1-million-square-foot facility in Carteret, New Jersey, in April.

Amazon recently completed a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods. Prices for many staples have already been slashed. Soon, shoppers at all stores will be able to tap Amazon's $99-a-year Prime program to get in-store discounts. And they will eventually be able to buy some Whole Foods products on Amazon.com.