Alleged 'Zorro' Bandit Unmasked (and Caught) in New Jersey

A masked burglar in New Jersey left behind a water bottle outside a house and now police are trying to get DNA off of it, authorities say. Ray Villeda reports.

Zorro didn't last long on the run.

Belleville Police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a home while wearing a mask that made him look like the fictional swashbuckler.

Jermaine Ramirez, 25, of Newark, is in custody for allegedly committing the burglary last Friday, Belleville PD said on their Facebook page.

The department specifically thanked the state police for the use of their sketch artist, whose drawing of the alleged thief took on a viral life of its own.

Cops say the suspect broke into a home on Eugene Place around 3:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities believe he got inside through an unlocked side door.

Inside, a mother and her two kids, ages 3 and 6, were sleeping. Police say the mother woke up to the masked man at her bedside.

"She felt a presence," Belleville police Det. Sgt. John Mcaloon said. "When she opened her eyes and turned to the side, a male grabbed her, pulled her off the bed, covered her mouth and tried dragging her into another room."

Her 6-year-old son woke up and realized what had happened and ran upstairs to get his grandfather. Shortly after, the masked burglar ran off with $20.

No injuries were reported. Police believe the home invasion was a random act.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

