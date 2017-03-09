AirTrain Service at JFK Suspended Due to Track Fire

AirTrain service at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been suspended because of a fire on the tracks, officials said.

The Queens hub tweeted about the shutdown around 1:45 p.m. shutdown Thursday. According to the Port Authority, fire officials got a call about the blaze at 1:30 p.m. and it was knocked down within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and there was no estimation for the return of service.

The airport said shuttle buses are available at terminals and stations.