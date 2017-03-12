After-School Instructor Allegedly Sexually Assaults 9-Year-Old Girl at Manhattan Private School | NBC New York
After-School Instructor Allegedly Sexually Assaults 9-Year-Old Girl at Manhattan Private School

    Police say an after-school program instructor at an Upper West Side private school allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

    The victim was playing basketball at the Ideal School of Manhattan with other students Friday afternoon when the group started to head indoors to watch a movie, police said. Channing Parker, who works asked the girl to stay behind to hang out.

    Authorities said that's when the 22-year-old took her to a bathroom, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him.

    The mother of the young girl called the school and informed them about the incident after her daughter recounted the ordeal when she was picked up from school, police said.

    Officers arrested Parker Saturday. He faces charges of criminal sex act and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

