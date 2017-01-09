The manager and an employee of VIP, an adult store, in Orange, Connecticut, were arrested when a discussion over work performance turned into a fight last month, according to police.

Officers responded to the VIP store on Boston Post Road just after 5 p.m. Dec. 28 after receiving reports of store employees being involved in a disturbance and learned that the manager of the store, 34-year-old Holly Saunders, of New Haven, had tried to counsel an employee, 26-year-old Jacqueline Ferraro, of Branford, about work performance, according to police.

The discussion turned into an argument and the argument escalated into a fight, police say, with Saunders allegedly hitting Ferraro in the head. Other store employees intervened and separated the two, police say.

Ferraro was charged with second-degree breach of peace and Saunders was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Both were released on a promise to appear and are due in court on Jan. 11.