Adult Store Employees Get Into Brawl Over Work Performance: Police
Adult Store Employees Get Into Brawl Over Work Performance: Police

    Orange Police
    Holly Saunders, left, and Jacqueline Ferraro, right.

    The manager and an employee of VIP, an adult store, in Orange, Connecticut, were arrested when a discussion over work performance turned into a fight last month, according to police. 

    Officers responded to the VIP store on Boston Post Road just after 5 p.m. Dec. 28 after receiving reports of store employees being involved in a disturbance and learned that the manager of the store, 34-year-old Holly Saunders, of New Haven, had tried to counsel an employee, 26-year-old Jacqueline Ferraro, of Branford, about work performance, according to police. 

    The discussion turned into an argument and the argument escalated into a fight, police say, with Saunders allegedly hitting Ferraro in the head. Other store employees intervened and separated the two, police say. 

    Ferraro was charged with second-degree breach of peace and Saunders was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. 

    Both were released on a promise to appear and are due in court on Jan. 11. 

