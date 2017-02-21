Mayor de Blasio Announces David Hansell as New Head of Embattled Administration for Children's Services | NBC New York
Mayor de Blasio Announces David Hansell as New Head of Embattled Administration for Children's Services

By Melissa Russo

    Mayor Bill de Blasio has selected David Hansell to replace former ACS commissioner Gladys Carrion after she announced her resignation more than two months ago after a series of high profile child abuse cases. News 4's Melissa Russo reports.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

    Mayor de Blasio has announced David Hansell as the new head of the embattled Administration for Children's Services, which has been plagued by a series of high-profile abuse cases over the last several months.

    De Blasio made the official announcement Tuesday in Kips Bay, a day after NBC 4 New York first reported his plans. Hansell replaces former ACS commissioner Gladys Carrion, who resigned more than two months ago.

    Hansell currently works as a management consultant at KPMG, advising government on social service policy.

    He has also served in senior government posts appointed by President Obama, Governor Eliot Spitzer and Mayor Michael Bloomberg. 

    Several sources familiar with the mayor's decision say de Blasio chose Hansell because of his management experience. Other contenders for the job included Rafael Lopez, who also served in the Obama administration, but withdrew his name from the mayor's shortlist in recent weeks.

