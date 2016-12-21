YouTube star Adam Saleh tells NBC News of getting kicked off a Delta flight after another he says woman seated near him became alarmed when he and his friend spoke in Arabic and gesticulated and laughed loudly. Another passenger on the same flight describes the scene from his perspective. Saleh also responds to questions about whether the incident was some sort of stunt for media attention. Read the entire story here.
Published at 9:37 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 9:38 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016