Following demonstrations at John F. Kennedy Airport, activists are set to gather at Battery Park Sunday afternoon for a second straight day of protests.

Demonstrators will gather at the West side of the park's Castle Clinton National Monument at 2 p.m. The group will then march from the Statue of Liberty Viewpoint to the Customs and Border Patrol officers near Broadway and Worth Street in the Financial District.

The march is co-sponsored by the New York Immigration Coalition, local union 32BJ SEIU and a host of other civil rights and immigration organizations.

Several federal, state and city officials will also be present at the march, according to Brooklyn-based co-organizer Make the Road New York, a Latino and Hispanic civic group.

Thousands of protesters descended onto JFK Airport's Terminal 4 in a show of force Saturday to demonstrate against President Trump's executive order, which bans entry to the U.S. for immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order, which Trump signed Friday afternoon, places a 90-day restriction on immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. In addition, the decree indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

At JFK Airport, 12 travelers, including an Iraqi man who worked for the U.S. government as a translator for a decade, were detained by Customs and Border Patrol officials Saturday as a result of the order. Two were released from custody by the evening.

Two Syrian families who had arrived from Doha, Qatar were questioned by CBP officials at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday before they were immediately sent on a return flight home.

Permanent residency "green card" holders trying to get back into the U.S. were also detained at airports nationwide, although White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Chuck Todd the executive order "doesn't affect" green card holders on "Meet The Press" Sunday morning.