Accidents Wreak Havoc on Traffic at GWB, Lincoln Tunnel

Separate accidents snarled the morning commute for thousands of drivers Monday, creating delays of more than 70 minutes at the George Washington Bridge and temporarily closing all outbound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The outbound express lanes of the GWB were closed after the Broad Avenue exit because of an accident blocking the inbound express left lane at the same exit at 7 a.m. Live traffic camera footage showed vehicles at a near standstill; the closures caused a six-mile backup on the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway.

Another accident involving two tractor-trailers on the eastbound Cross Bronx near Webster Avenue compounded delays, as did two other minor problems on the roads surrounding the high-trafficked span.

Over at the Lincoln Tunnel, a disabled tractor-trailer in the outbound tube led to all lanes in that tube being closed shortly before 7 a.m. The tube reopened a short time later, but lingering delays were expected through the morning.