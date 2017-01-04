Man Shoved Into Car, Kidnapped in Bronx: Police

For the second time in hours, a man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn. The man was shot by police on Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights early Wednesday morning. The NYPD said officers recovered a gun at the scene. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Man With Gun Shot and Killed by Police in Brooklyn: NYPD

A 34-year-old man was kidnapped by a group of people, at least one of them armed, in the Bronx Tuesday, authorities say.

Witnesses told police the group of men forced Russell Lowe into a 2014 black Toyota Sienna with New York license plates on Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay shortly after 2 p.m. and drove south on Westchester Avenue.

The men who took him are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Police say Lowe has been abducted in the past, but he was let go. Investigators are looking into whether the kidnapping may be drug- or gambling-related.

Police said this .38 caliber revolver was recovered on Atlantic Avenue.

Photo credit: NYPD

Lowe, who lives in the Bronx, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police.