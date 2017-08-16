3 Steal ATM, Register From Brooklyn Grocery in $5,300 Heist: Cops - NBC New York
OLY-NY

3 Steal ATM, Register From Brooklyn Grocery in $5,300 Heist: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surveillance video captures one of two suspects sought in connection with the theft of an ATM from a business in Brooklyn earlier this week. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Authorities are looking for three people in connection with an ATM heist in Brooklyn. 

    Cops say the suspects broke the lock on the security gate at a grocery in Williamsburg shortly before 5 a.m. Monday and stole an ATM from inside the store, as well as a register.

    The ATM had about $4,000 in cash and the register had $1,300, authorities say.

    Police released surveillance video that shows one of the suspects sought in connection with the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities. 

    Top News Pics: Trump Blames 'Both Sides' on Va. Violence

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us