Surveillance video captures one of two suspects sought in connection with the theft of an ATM from a business in Brooklyn earlier this week. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Authorities are looking for three people in connection with an ATM heist in Brooklyn.

Cops say the suspects broke the lock on the security gate at a grocery in Williamsburg shortly before 5 a.m. Monday and stole an ATM from inside the store, as well as a register.

The ATM had about $4,000 in cash and the register had $1,300, authorities say.

Police released surveillance video that shows one of the suspects sought in connection with the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.