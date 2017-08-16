Authorities are looking for three people in connection with an ATM heist in Brooklyn.
Cops say the suspects broke the lock on the security gate at a grocery in Williamsburg shortly before 5 a.m. Monday and stole an ATM from inside the store, as well as a register.
The ATM had about $4,000 in cash and the register had $1,300, authorities say.
Police released surveillance video that shows one of the suspects sought in connection with the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.
Published 6 minutes ago