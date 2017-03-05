Where Is She? One-Day Women's Strike Planned Wednesday | NBC New York
Where Is She? One-Day Women's Strike Planned Wednesday

    In Pictures: Thousands Attend Women's March on NYC Day After Trump Inauguration

    Noreen O'Donnell

    Don't be surprised if a few faces are missing from your workplace on Wednesday. 

    The organizers of the Women's March on Washington are calling on women to participate in a one-day strike from paid and unpaid labor on Wednesday, coinciding with the International Day of Women. 

    The strike is intended to "spotlight the indispensable role women play in the daily functions of life in all of society, through paid & unpaid, seen & unseen labor," according to a press release. 

    They are also encouraging women to wear red in solidarity and to spend money only at small women- and minority-owned businesses that day. 

    The Women's March on Washington drew as many as a half a million people from across the country. A simultaneous march in New York City drew 400,000 people. 

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

