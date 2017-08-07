The twin towers, shown in all their beauty, before 2001. This is how we want to remember the World Trade Center. (Published Friday, Sept. 9, 2016)

The World Trade Center: How We Want to Remember It

What to Know The name of the male victim has not been released; he is the 1,641st victim of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center to be identified

Monday's announcement marks the first time a Sept. 11 World Trade Center victim has been identified since March 2015

Roughly 1,112 victims -- about 40 percent of the 2,753 victims in the New York attacks -- have yet to be identified

The New York City medical examiner's office said Monday it has positively identified another set of remains from the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center, yet 16 years after two hijacked planes flew into the twin towers, about 40 percent of the families who lost loved ones are still waiting for that call.

The name of the man most recently identified has not been released. Monday's announcement marks the first time since March 2015 that remains of a Sept. 11 World Trade Center victim have been identified.

His identification was confirmed through DNA retesting. He is the 1,641 victim of the 2,753 killed at the lower Manhattan site that day to be identified. The city says it is still working to bring closure to the families of the other 1,112.

The medical examiner's office has been retesting human remains recovered during the original recovery at ground zero, collected before May 2002.

In 2013, authorities sifted through truckloads of debris unearthed by construction crews working on the rebuilding. Possible remains of more than 20 victims were recovered.