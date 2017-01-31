A 9-year-old boy was arrested at his Yonkers school Tuesday after police discovered he had an unloaded gun in his possession, police say.

Yonkers police say officers responded to School 13 at 195 McLean Ave. around dismissal time for a report of a possible found weapon.

There, officers found the boy had the gun. He was taken into custody on weapons charges, police said.

Because of his age, the boy was released to his parents Tuesday evening and issued an appearance ticket to Yonkers Family Court, police said.