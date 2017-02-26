Nine people, including five children, were injured in a fire at a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire in apartment 1F 1100 Teller Avenue in the Concourse Village neighborhood just before 10:50 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Fire officials said two children were seriously injured from the fire, but are in stable condition. Three suffered minor injuries.

Two adults were seriously injured, but stable. Fire officials said two adults suffered minor injuries and a dog was also lost in the fire.

Paramedics treated the victims for smoke inhalation injuries at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Rocco said. Two apartments were damaged by smoke and water. He said approximately 25 residents were evacuated through fire escapes and were sheltered on the roof or in stairwells.

FDNY officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.