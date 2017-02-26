9 Injured, Including 5 Kids, in Blaze at Bronx Building: FDNY | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

9 Injured, Including 5 Kids, in Blaze at Bronx Building: FDNY

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Nine people, including five children, were injured in a fire at a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon.

    Firefighters responded to a call about a fire in apartment 1F 1100 Teller Avenue in the Concourse Village neighborhood just before 10:50 a.m., FDNY officials said.

    Fire officials said two children were seriously injured from the fire, but are in stable condition. Three suffered minor injuries.

    Two adults were seriously injured, but stable. Fire officials said two adults suffered minor injuries and a dog was also lost in the fire.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Paramedics treated the victims for smoke inhalation injuries at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Rocco said. Two apartments were damaged by smoke and water. He said approximately 25 residents were evacuated through fire escapes and were sheltered on the roof or in stairwells.

    FDNY officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us