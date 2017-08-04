Surveillance video released by Englewood police shows a man in his 30s tackling and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of a church in Englewood, New Jersey, on the morning of July 28. The man calmly walks away when the woman flags down a passing car.

Police in New Jersey are looking for a man captured on surveillance video attacking and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman who was on her way to church for early morning service.

The elderly woman was walking through an Englewood parking lot, headed to the Korean Community Church of New Jersey for sunrise service on Monday, according to police.

A man in his 30s suddenly grabbed and tackled her to the ground in a doorway, sexually assaulting her, police said.

He stopped and calmly walked away when the woman was able to wave down a passing car, video shows.

The woman had minor injuries.

Police have released portions of the surveillance footage capturing the attack in hopes of identifying the suspect. They believe the man is local and that someone in the community will be able to help identify him.

The attack seems to be random, and police are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings when walking late night and early morning.

Police are also stepping up uniformed and plainclothes patrols.

The suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a drawstring-type backpack, with light colored pants and dark shoes with light-colored soles.

The Bergen Crime Stoppers group is offering $1,000 for information in the case; tips can be left at bergencrimestoppers.org.