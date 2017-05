Police are looking for a red Honda Accura that hit an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police Search for Car in Hit-and-Run That Hurt Girl

An 8-year-old girl was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn and police are asking for help finding the driver.

The girl was struck on 31st Street in Marine Park early Saturday evening, firefighters said.

She was taken by a proviate company to the hospital, firefighters said.

Police are looking for a late model red Honda Accord that has damage on the front from the crash.