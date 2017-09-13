A New Jersey university has been named the top school in the country by U.S. News & World Report in their 2018 report of America's best colleges. The annual ranking was released Tuesday and has Princeton University in the No. 1 spot, followed directly by Harvard. While Princeton may have claimed the top spot, it was not the only Garden State school to be included on the list. The rankings are determined by a number of factors, including campus life, range of academic offerings, sports, activities and the availability of financial aid. (You can read the full methodology on U.S. News & World Report's website.) The report is intended to help parents and students easily compare schools and make well-informed decisions about higher education. Check out the eight New Jersey schools that landed on the list below.

