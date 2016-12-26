Subway Delays After Electrical Fire, Gas Leak in Midtown

Subway problems persisted into the day Monday after an electrical fire disrupted service on several train lines overnight. (Published 2 hours ago)

Subway problems persisted into the day Monday after an electrical fire disrupted service on several train lines overnight.

Firefighters were first called to the subway station at 7th Avenue and 53rd Street late Sunday night to put out a small electrical fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and around 1,100 people were taken off two stuck trains, one at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue and another at 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue, the FDNY said. No one was hurt.

There was also a gas leak that accompanied the electrical problem at the 7th Avenue station, which is a power station that supports the MTA and trains, according to FDNY Battalion Chief Stephen Spall.

It's not clear if the gas leak caused the small fire at the station, but Con Edison and the FDNY worked to fix the issues into Monday.

The loss of power at the station caused a ripple effect of widespread subway service suspensions and delays on a day where trains were already running on a holiday schedule.

Though the gas leak was fixed and electricity restored by Monday afternoon, there were still delays on the A, D, E, F, N, Q and R trains.

Commuters should log onto mta.info for the latest updates.